Sussane Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali under quarantine with family after in-house staff tests positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Farah's sister Sussane Khan has moved in with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. The 'War' actor had taken to his Instagram to share the news. Sharing a picture of his ex-wife in his living room, he wrote, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.

.

Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.

.

Our children will tell the story we create for them.

.

I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart."