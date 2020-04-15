Sussane Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali under quarantine with family after in-house staff tests positive for COVID-19

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali shared on Twitter that her house-help has tested positive for coronavirus and her whole family is under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Farah Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan. The jwellery designer's whole family is under home quarantine after her in-house staff tested positive for COVID-19. Farah also revealed that they have moved the house-help to a facility. In her tweet, she wrote, “Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass."
Replying to her tweet, actor Pooja Bedi wrote, "Everyone will sail through it brilliantly... stay your strong and positive self.. lots of love and warmth and positive vibes.Two heartsTwo heartsTwo heartsTwo heartsTwo hearts This too shall pass. !!!"
Sophie Choudry also commented on the tweet and said, "Hope you are all ok love."
Meanwhile, Farah's sister Sussane Khan has moved in with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. The 'War' actor had taken to his Instagram to share the news. Sharing a picture of his ex-wife in his living room, he wrote, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.
Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.
Our children will tell the story we create for them.
I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart."
