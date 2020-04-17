Sussane Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali tests COVID-19 negative

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's former sister-in-law and Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali, has tested negative for COVID-19 but says she has been quarantined until April 29.

Earlier this week, Farah had tweeted that an in-house member had tested positive for coronavirus and that all her family members had to undergo tests and will be staying in isolation as a precaution.

She tweeted: "ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay. #covidtesting"