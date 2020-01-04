Sushmita Sen's post for boyfriend Rohman Shawl's birthday will melt your heart

Bollywood's beauty queen Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl often make headlines for their PDA through Instagram posts and are back at it again!

Actress Sushmita Sen took to the photo-sharing app to wish her boyfriend Rohman on his birthday and it's the sweetest thing on Instagram right now. Susmita and Rohman have been in the news since they started dating, back in 2018. The two never shy away from engaging in some social media PDA and often share heart-melting posts for each other. And Susmita's 'oh so Rohmantic' post for her beau will make you believe in true love.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of Rohman and wrote, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh 😁❤️💋😍💃🏻🌈🎵May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!!👍😇💋 I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!!😇💋❤️ You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always😁❤️💃🏻 To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl 😁🍸🥂❤️ #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us 💃🏻🌈💃🏻🎵😍 I LOVE YOU!!!!!"