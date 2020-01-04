Sushmita Sen's post for boyfriend Rohman Shawl's birthday will melt your heart

Bollywood's beauty queen Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl often make headlines for their PDA through Instagram posts and are back at it again!
Actress Sushmita Sen took to the photo-sharing app to wish her boyfriend Rohman on his birthday and it's the sweetest thing on Instagram right now. Susmita and Rohman have been in the news since they started dating, back in 2018. The two never shy away from engaging in some social media PDA and often share heart-melting posts for each other. And Susmita's 'oh so Rohmantic' post for her beau will make you believe in true love.
The actress took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of Rohman and wrote, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh 😁❤️💋😍💃🏻🌈🎵May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!!👍😇💋 I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!!😇💋❤️ You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always😁❤️💃🏻 To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl 😁🍸🥂❤️ #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us 💃🏻🌈💃🏻🎵😍 I LOVE YOU!!!!!"
Talking about the love birds, all we can say is that Sushmita and Rohman’s love story is anything but a fine example of a modern-day mature tale. While Sushmita who is 43 has clearly stated that marriage is not on the cards with Rohman as of now, the latter on the other hand treats Sushmita’s daughters like his own.
On the work front, Sushmita Sen recently announced her return to the movies after a 10-year hiatus.
The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share the news and dedicated her much-awaited comeback to her fans.
The actor, who was last seen in 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak", did not reveal the details of the project. Her last Hindi film was 2010's "No Problem".
Sushmita's acting credits include Bollywood films such as "Biwi No 1", "Zor", "Filhaal", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".
