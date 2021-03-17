Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee calls out haters who 'judge, gossip and misunderstand'

In an earlier interview with IANS, Renee had said, "To me, Sushmita Sen is my mother and I am aware of the privileges. I am very blessed that I am her daughter but at the end of the day she is my maa. I, along with my sister, am being raised to be strong, and to have an identity of my own. She is teaching us the values she wants us to have, and I feel like I am learning from the best but, most importantly, she is my maa and I love her the most."

The junior Sen revealed that she wanted to be an actor ever since she went on the sets of her mother's films like "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia" and "Main Hoon Na".

Years later, Renee's rendezvous with the camera began with "Suttebaazi", a strong and relatable story helmed by new director Kabeer Khurana.

"'Suttabaazi' is a relatable story for every household," shares Renee, adding: "The simplicity with which an important message is being conveyed of not seeking validation from the outside world is what truly attracted me. I hope everyone relates to this because it is so close to my heart."