Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee asked if she knows her 'real mother' - check her emotional reply

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter Renee, on Thursday, had an 'Ask me anything' session with her followers on Instagram and answered some interesting questions about her debut film, her relationship status and more.
During the interaction, a fan asked Renee if she knew who her 'real mother' is. "Sus mam is fab we all know, " the user added.
Replying to the question, the 21-year-old wrote, "I'm born to my mother's heart. This is as real as it gets."
For the unversed, former Miss Universe embraced motherhood by adopting baby girl Renee in 2000.
When asked what is the best thing she has learnt from her mother, she wrote, "I am learning from her every day but the fact that she is making me independent and self-made is the best thing I am learning from her."
Recently, in an interview, Renee said that she is 'aware of the privileges' of being Sushmita Sen's daughter.
"Everything I am doing is based out of the fact that I want to be independent, because my mother has always encouraged that. If that means setting an example, then I couldn't be happier. But I am not consciously trying to do things differently. I am just lucky and blessed that everything is falling into place, with however independently I am doing it. I am doing it step by step. It is not a conscious decision to set an example. 'Suttabazi' is a beautiful film and I am lucky to be a part of it," she told IANS.
On the work front, Renee made her debut with 15-minute short film, 'Suttebaazi'.