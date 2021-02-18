Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee asked if she knows her 'real mother' - check her emotional reply

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter Renee, on Thursday, had an 'Ask me anything' session with her followers on Instagram and answered some interesting questions about her debut film, her relationship status and more.

During the interaction, a fan asked Renee if she knew who her 'real mother' is. "Sus mam is fab we all know, " the user added.

Replying to the question, the 21-year-old wrote, "I'm born to my mother's heart. This is as real as it gets."