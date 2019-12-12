Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl singing with her daughter is the sweetest video on the internet

Sushmita Sen can’t get enough of her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and it is too evident just looking at her Instagram posts. In a recent video that she shared, Rohman is seen singing with Sushmita's older daughter Renee
Rohman and Reene are heard singing Enrique Iglesias' Hero as Rohman plays the guitar and Sushmita records the two.
Talking about the love birds, all we can say is that Sushmita and Rohman’s love story is anything but a fine example of modern-day mature tale. While Sushmita who is 43 has clearly stated that marriage is not on the cards with Rohman as of now, the latter on the other hand treats Sushmita’s daughters like his own. And this video shows the bond that Rohman and Reene share with each other.
Sushmita captioned the video, “Let me be your hero baby” ABSOLUTELY!!! 😄😍💃🏻❤️💃🏻 I love you jaan @rohmanshawl I know Renee & you will pardon me for posting this, couldn’t resist!!😉😄❤️🎵😀😜 #sharing #beautifulpeople #happiness #love #togetherness #us ❤️ #duggadugga I love you guys!!! 😍😀🌈"
On the work front, Sushmita Sen recently announced her return to the movies after a 10-year hiatus.
The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share the news and dedicated her much-awaited comeback to her fans.
The actor, who was last seen in 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak", did not reveal the details of the project. Her last Hindi film was 2010's "No Problem".
Sushmita's acting credits include Bollywood films such as "Biwi No 1", "Zor", "Filhaal", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".
