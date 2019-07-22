Sushmita Sen walks hand-in-hand with beau Rohman Shawl

Yerevan: Actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently enjoying her vacation here with her children Renee and Alisah, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her beau Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita on Sunday shared a string a photographs on Instagram from her romantic getaway and wrote: "Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be! Rohman Shawl... I love you guys!"