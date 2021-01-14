Sushmita Sen turns 'inhouse photographer' for beau Roham Shawl, latter calls her 'kickass'

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who recently made her acting comeback with 'Aarya', has turned into an 'inhouse photographer' for her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and the latter can't stop heaping praises on her photography skills.

On Thursday, Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram to share a strikingly impressive picture of himself, which was clicked by Sen. He revealed that the picture was taken on his birthday. The model is seen wearing a blue sweatshirt as he poses on a yatch.

"My inhouse photographer is kick ass @sushmitasen47 thank you so much for this amazing #birthdayclick #yatchparty #birthday #love," read the caption.