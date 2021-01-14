Sushmita Sen turns 'inhouse photographer' for beau Roham Shawl, latter calls her 'kickass'

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who recently made her acting comeback with 'Aarya', has turned into an 'inhouse photographer' for her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and the latter can't stop heaping praises on her photography skills.
On Thursday, Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram to share a strikingly impressive picture of himself, which was clicked by Sen. He revealed that the picture was taken on his birthday. The model is seen wearing a blue sweatshirt as he poses on a yatch.
"My inhouse photographer is kick ass @sushmitasen47 thank you so much for this amazing #birthdayclick #yatchparty #birthday #love," read the caption.
Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "@rohmanshawl I think Sushmita mam's photography is better than Daboo Ratnani."
"Indeed she is. She knows how to flaunt you the right way," commented another.
Model-actor Rohman Shawl celebrated his birthday on January 4. Sen Sen had shared an Instagram message for her boyfriend on his birthday.
Sharing a couple of photographs clicked together with Rohman, Sushmita wrote: "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl 'Rooh se Rooh tak'. May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here's to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly..."
The couple has been dating for over two years now and often express their feelings for each other via romantic social media posts. They address each other as Babushh.
