Sushmita Sen shares her 'turning point' moment when she was 17, see pic

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen has shared her school group photograph when she was 17-years-old and called it the "turning point" in her life. Sushmita took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the image and called it the "turning point" of her life because just a year later she was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in the Philippines.

She captioned the image: "Good morning sweethearts! Look what I found! The class of 1992-1993 #Afgji my school, classmates, class teacher standing in this line-up, the 17- year-old (not so confident, introvert, naive) me had no idea that, just in a matter of another year, my life would change forever, as would my choices and thereby my personality."