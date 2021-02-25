Sushmita Sen set to start shooting for 'Aarya' season two

Actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday teased her fans that she will soon begin work on the second season of the hit show, "Aarya".

The Disney+ Hotstar series, which released in June, is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza".

The Indian adaptation revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot.

Aarya then gets to know that Tej may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, "Aarya" went on to garner acclaim, with the former announcing its second season last year.

Sen, who made her digital debut with series, took to Instagram and shared a picture of her eyes.

"She sees a storm coming... in the mirror! I love you guys! Let's do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms. 'Aarya' season two. Your wish is our command," the 45-year-old actor captioned the picture.