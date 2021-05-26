Sushmita Sen says she keeps making 'big blunder in choices even at 45'

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, on Wednesday, shared 'life lessons' with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Sharing a stunning selfie, Sen penned a lengthy note on making blunders and karma.

She wrote: "You guys often ask me, if I have off days… of course I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!!

And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it… No, none of it escapes me!"

"What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully repaid in full! As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun," she added.