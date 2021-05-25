Sushmita Sen reveals brother Rajeev and sister-in-law Charu Asopa's baby may arrive on her birthday

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law, television actress Charu Asopa recently announced that they're expecting their first child.
Flaunting her baby bump, Charu wrote “Grateful Thankful Blessed.”
Reacting to the post Sushmita’s eldest daughter Renee wrote, “Mamisa can't wait to pamper our little one.”
The former Miss Universe also shared the same picture on her Instagram page and revealed that the baby could possibly arrive on her birthday which is November 19.
She wrote, “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!!Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!!
They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!
I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!!
To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!!
I love you guys!!!”
Commenting on the same, her daughter Renee wrote, “It's no doubt that you're going to be the most amazing Bua.”
After four months of dating, Rajeev and Charu got hitched on June 9, 2019 in a court marriage ceremony, which the couple followed with a Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa.
Taking a trip down memory lane, Sushmita, last week, celebrated 27 years of winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 1994.
Sushmita made her comeback with the Indian crime drama web television series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, Raj Kapoor Award.
Currently, she is shooting for Season 2 of the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'.
