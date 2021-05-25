Sushmita Sen reveals brother Rajeev and sister-in-law Charu Asopa's baby may arrive on her birthday

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law, television actress Charu Asopa recently announced that they're expecting their first child.

Flaunting her baby bump, Charu wrote “Grateful Thankful Blessed.”

Reacting to the post Sushmita’s eldest daughter Renee wrote, “Mamisa can't wait to pamper our little one.”

The former Miss Universe also shared the same picture on her Instagram page and revealed that the baby could possibly arrive on her birthday which is November 19.

She wrote, “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!!Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!!

They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!

I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!!

To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!!

I love you guys!!!”