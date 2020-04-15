Sushmita Sen claims a news article called her boyfriend 'Rohman Scarf' instead of Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen who is quarantined at home with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and daughters Renee, Alisah, conducted an Instagram Live to connect with her fans and followers amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The former Miss Universe addressed several questions. When asked, “When will you get married?” Sushmita turned to Rohman and told him, “The question is for you.”

During the Live session, Sen also revealed a “funny fact”. “It is hilarious, in the middle of this lockdown. There was an article where his (Rohman’s) name was no longer Rohman Shawl but he was called Rohman Scraf! As if Shawl wasn’t bad enough, now scarf,” she said. Rohman was quick to quip, “Don’t make fun of my surname.”

Stating her experience during the lockdown, the actor added, “It’s hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent. Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force.”

They ended the session by singing a Bengali song.

In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multistarrer slapstick, "No Problem", co-starring Anik Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji's Bengali art film, "Nirbaak".