Sushmita Sen celebrates Valentine’s Day with daughters Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Bollywood’s Bong babe Sushmita Sen has been living her life to the fullest. From making headlines for being a single parent and raising two beautiful daughters, to finding love in her 40s, Sush has been running against the flow with her head held high.

Sushmita, who has been dating model Rohman Shawl for a while, shared some intimate moments from their Valentine’s Day celebration. The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram account and shared a reel with her entire family sitting around a scrumptious cake and fairy lights.

In one picture Sush and Rohman can be seen candidly looking at each other, while another one shows Renee and Alisah resting on their mommy’s lap.

Sushmita captioned the pictures as, ‘Happpyyyy Valentines Day Here’s wishing you love that helps you grow..May you be the one that loves more!! mmuuaaaah, I love you guys!!! Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly #duggadugga’