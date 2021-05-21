Sushmita Sen celebrates 27th Miss Universe crowning anniversary, dedicates post to 'Motherland India'

Taking a trip down memory lane, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, on Friday celebrated 27 years of winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 1994.

Sushmita, who is known for her infectious smile and gracious persona made history after she brought the Miss Universe crown in India in 1994; and at present, she is the only Miss Universe winner that India has.

Dedicating her historical win to 'Motherland India', the National award-winning star took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt note.

The picture is a throwback picture from her Miss Universe pageant days that features her wearing an exquisite white colour ball gown. Flaunting her signature bangs with a perfectly tied bun, Sushmita looks no less than a Cinderella in the snap.

Alongside the alluring picture, the mother-of-two wrote a powerful note asking her fans, "Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!"

"To my Motherland INDIA...Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India's first-ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!!," she added.

The mother-of-two further extended her thanks to the Philippines, where she has crowned Miss Universe, 27 years ago by writing, "#mahalkita Philippines for the romance we have shared for 27 years and counting".