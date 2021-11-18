Sushmita Sen Birthday Special: Doting mother's adorable moments with daughters Renee and Alisah

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turns 46 on November 19, 2021. Apart from being a fabulous actress, the diva is also known for her perfect looks, charming face and wonderful behavior with others.

But especially, the actress is also known for being a perfect mother of her two adorable daughters Renee and Alisah.

She is a single mother of her daughters whom she adopted in 2000 and 2010 respectively. Sushmita never believed in marriage and always preferred to dedicate her love to her daughters.

Sushmita has always given priority to her lovely family rather than her filmi career. That’s why she is still considered as an example of the perfect single mother.

Her official Instagram account is also filled wth photos and videos of her daughters.

Let's take a look at some of her doting mother moments:

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:15 PM IST