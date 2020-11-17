Sushmita Sen birthday special: Actress’ Miss India gown's Sui Dhaaga tale will leave you amazed

Sushmita Sen, who;'s celebrating her birthday on Thusrday is an epitome of beauty and grace ever since she embraced the ramp during her Miss India days which led her to become Miss Universe in 1994. It was not just beauty but sheer intellect and the undeniable charisma that has her ruled millions of hearts till date.
Despite the glamour around her, Sushmita’s story to success is similar to that of Cinderella but in this case she is her own prince at rescue. According to reports, one the eve of her Miss India finale she wore a gown made out of curtain cloth since the actress was out of budget to spend on an expensive outfit and hence got it stitched from a local tailor.
Not just that, she did the ultimate jugaad and wore gloves that were made out of socks, embellished with lace. She also bought a lot of her pageant clothes from Sarojini Nagar market in New Delhi. Sushmita has indeed carved a niche for her in the industry and we must say she is a no shortcut, independent woman who is a boss babe of today’s times.
