'Susheel, gharelu, sanskari ladki' Sara Ali Khan is looking for marriage proposals

Ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra is all set to showcase his latest collection, 'Nooraniyat' with his muse Sara Ali Khan in a range of new-age bling, dynamic and wayward selection of bridal assortment this season.

The collection inspires a sense of reminiscence and reflects upon the transient nature of time. It travels through a diverse palette of fabrics, colours, silhouettes that oscillates between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire.

Sharing a glimpse of one of the outfits, Sara took to Instagram and captioned it as, “Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki??”

Manish described Sara's look as "an incarnation of a graceful bride."

Check out the pictures below.