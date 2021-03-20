'Susheel, gharelu, sanskari ladki' Sara Ali Khan is looking for marriage proposals

Ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra is all set to showcase his latest collection, 'Nooraniyat' with his muse Sara Ali Khan in a range of new-age bling, dynamic and wayward selection of bridal assortment this season.
The collection inspires a sense of reminiscence and reflects upon the transient nature of time. It travels through a diverse palette of fabrics, colours, silhouettes that oscillates between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire.
Sharing a glimpse of one of the outfits, Sara took to Instagram and captioned it as, “Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki??”
Manish described Sara's look as "an incarnation of a graceful bride."
Check out the pictures below.
Talking about the collection, Sara says, "The collection is so diverse, it's ethnic yet modern, experimental and fun. It felt great to play the bride of Manish Malhotra, especially when there is no bridegroom involved (giggles). I love Manish, his clothes, and his vibe. The soundtrack, it's so soulful and sits brilliantly with the collection. I personally loved two pieces; my favourite look of the season is either the wine silk lehenga with gold metallic thread or the black raw silk lehenga with antique gold embroidery.
On working with Sara, Manish says, "It's always fun to work with people you know. I've worked with Sara for almost all her movies up until now, and there is an understated understanding between us. Sara looks stunning, and the essence of 'Nooraniyat' just reverberates with her personality. She is confident and sure of her own style, much like the brides of today. We had so much fun shooting, and everything ensued exactly the way we desired."
On work front, Sara will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re".