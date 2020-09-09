Sushant's sister Shweta shares her own version of Rhea's 'smash the patriarchy' t-shirt

After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood personalities demanded justice for her by posting a quote on smashing the "patriarchy" and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea.
Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau.
"Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash the patriarchy me and you," the quote read.
While celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Shaheen Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and others shared the quote on social media, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared her own version of the same.
Shweta shared a picture of the late actor with the quote: "Roses are read, violets are blue, let’s stand for the right, me and you." It was shared with the hashtag '#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.'
The Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Rhea after three days of grilling to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, officials said. She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations. Rhea was taken for a medical test shortly and was produced before a magistrate through video conferencing for remand in the evening.
The NCB had interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, eight hours on Monday, and for around five hours on Tuesday before arresting her.
After the arrest, Shweta had thanked God and even slammed netizens who called Rajput a 'drug addict'. "Dead can't speak so blame it on the dead! Shame!! #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice," she tweeted.
In another tweet, she added, "We can use our grey cells and figure out easily why thr are so many supporters rising all of sudden once the drug angle has come out. Be rest-assured we are not fools, just waiting for the whole truth to come out and then we’ll see whr r these supporters! Dead can’t speak so blame it on the dead! Shame!! #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice"
"Don’t Worry, have patience! The whole truth will unfold eventually. Folded handsDon’t pay any attention to the Naysayers and Paid PR. NCB, CBI and ED they are doing an impeccable job, let’s have faith in them. And believe me #GodIsWithUs," she said.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday Rhea Chakraborty was shifted from the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail here.
(With inputs from agencies)
