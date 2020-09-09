Sushant's sister Shweta shares her own version of Rhea's 'smash the patriarchy' t-shirt

After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood personalities demanded justice for her by posting a quote on smashing the "patriarchy" and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea.

Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash the patriarchy me and you," the quote read.

While celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Shaheen Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and others shared the quote on social media, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared her own version of the same.

Shweta shared a picture of the late actor with the quote: "Roses are read, violets are blue, let’s stand for the right, me and you." It was shared with the hashtag '#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.'