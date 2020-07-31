Sushant's sister Shweta reacts to Ankita Lokhande's 'depression' statement

Popular Television actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Rajput for almost six years, during her interview with Arnab Goswami asserted that he was not a 'depressed' person.

"How much ever I know him, he wasn't a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like 'depression' are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word," she said.

She added: “Calling someone 'bipolar' is a big thing. The Sushant that I know — Main is cheez ko danke ki chot pe bol sakti hoon ki wo depressed nai tha. He came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed' he was, it hurts reading all of this."

Netizens took Shweta's comments section to react to the post and showed support. A user wrote, "Dearest @shwetasinghkirti We all know what the family is going through and it's very hard to digest the fact that he is no more for a father for a sister who were like his mother taking care of him all I can say at this point of time "TRUTH Will Come out Soon " and the people behind it will definitely be punished God is there and as I always believe in shiva the supreme he shall come out and show the way to all.May the departed soul RIP and lots of love to you and all in t family stay strong and stay blessed"

Another commented, "Nobody can get away from KARMA !! Truth shall prevail."