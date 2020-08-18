‘Sushant’s sister Priyanka got into bed and groped me’, claims Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up on several allegations in a four-page long statement.
Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde shared the statement with India Today TV on behalf of the actress.
Rhea and Sushant began dating in April 2019. The couple officially moved in together at Mount Blanc, Bandra in December 2019 and lived together till June 8, 2020 after Rhea left.
Sushant was found hanging at the same residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.
The actress has now spoken in detail about the allegations made by Rajput’s family in the FIR and stated that the ED has probed her account and no transfer of money has been found.
Chakraborty also mentioned about the alleged scuffle that took place between her and Sushant’s sister Priyanka at a party.
“Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at that party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant's home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning. Rhea was asleep in Sushant's room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house.”
She claimed that the incident strained Chakraborty’s relationship with Rajput’s family. She was also excluded in the list of 20 people who were supposed to attend the actor’s funeral.
Speaking about Maharashtra Chief Minister’s son Aaditya Thackeray’s name being cropped up in the investigation, Chakraborty’s statement read, "Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena.”
Rhea, along with her family, and others has been named by the CBI in its FIR. The investigation is underway. She was accused by Rajput’s father for abetting to suicide and defrauding Sushant.
