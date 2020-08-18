‘Sushant’s sister Priyanka got into bed and groped me’, claims Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up on several allegations in a four-page long statement.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde shared the statement with India Today TV on behalf of the actress.

Rhea and Sushant began dating in April 2019. The couple officially moved in together at Mount Blanc, Bandra in December 2019 and lived together till June 8, 2020 after Rhea left.

Sushant was found hanging at the same residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

The actress has now spoken in detail about the allegations made by Rajput’s family in the FIR and stated that the ED has probed her account and no transfer of money has been found.

Chakraborty also mentioned about the alleged scuffle that took place between her and Sushant’s sister Priyanka at a party.