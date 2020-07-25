Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi responds to Kangana Ranaut’s team's tweet about 'Me Too' allegations

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's digital team had recently questioned debutante Sanjana Sanghi's silence over the blinds, which claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had sexually harassed her. The team had asked, "Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?" 'Dil Bechara' actress has responded to the tweet and said that 'nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not.'

Kangana Ranaut's team on Wednesday tweeted: "Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate."

They also shared a link to a media report from 2018, which read: 'Kizie Aur Manny shoot halted due to Sushant Singh Rajput's 'extra-friendly' ways with co-star Sanjana Sanghi?'