Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi responds to Kangana Ranaut’s team's tweet about 'Me Too' allegations

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's digital team had recently questioned debutante Sanjana Sanghi's silence over the blinds, which claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had sexually harassed her. The team had asked, "Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?" 'Dil Bechara' actress has responded to the tweet and said that 'nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not.'
Kangana Ranaut's team on Wednesday tweeted: "Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate."
They also shared a link to a media report from 2018, which read: 'Kizie Aur Manny shoot halted due to Sushant Singh Rajput's 'extra-friendly' ways with co-star Sanjana Sanghi?'
In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Sanghi responded to the tweet and said, "I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours."
She also said tha rumours shouldn't be termed as a 'MeeToo' case. The 'Rockstar' actress said, "So, we shouldn’t disregard the #MeToo movement by calling it “Me Too” because Me Too is when there’s an actual issue. But when two people are trying to say there’s no issue, that’s not called the Me Too movement that’s rumour mockery and that shows the power of unethical reporting."
For the unversed, in the wake of MeToo movement in 2018, several Bollywood directors, singers and producers came under the radar after being accused of sexual harrasment. Rumors were rife that Sushant was accused by his co-star Sanjana Sanghi of sexual harassment, however, the newbie had broken her silence on Twitter and said that called them 'baseless'.
"I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures," she wrote.
Here's her tweet:
Before this, sharing a screenshot of her chats with Sushant, Sanjana had written on Instagram: "I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide."
