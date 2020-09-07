'Sushant's death most likely due to strangulation': Kangana draws her own conclusions, quashes mental health angle

Head of Forensic Department at AIIMS and Chairman of Medical board, (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, had recently revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will only be submitted to CBI in due course of time.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter to comment on the ongoing probe and said that the AIIMS medical team has ruled out the possibility of suicide.

Sharing a news report, which had a list of questions the AIIMS team is going to ask the doctors of Cooper hospital, Ranaut tweeted: "AIIMS medical team has ruled out the possibility of suicide, most likely to be death by strangulations. Where is depression gang? If depression is like diabetes or cancer then why don’t we accuse diabetes or cancer patients of suicide?"