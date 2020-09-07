'Sushant's death most likely due to strangulation': Kangana draws her own conclusions, quashes mental health angle

Head of Forensic Department at AIIMS and Chairman of Medical board, (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, had recently revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will only be submitted to CBI in due course of time.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter to comment on the ongoing probe and said that the AIIMS medical team has ruled out the possibility of suicide.
Sharing a news report, which had a list of questions the AIIMS team is going to ask the doctors of Cooper hospital, Ranaut tweeted: "AIIMS medical team has ruled out the possibility of suicide, most likely to be death by strangulations. Where is depression gang? If depression is like diabetes or cancer then why don’t we accuse diabetes or cancer patients of suicide?"
While Kangana blatantly drew her own conclusions and once again quashed the alleged mental health angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the news report in question didn't make any such claims.
According to the report, India Today had exclusively accessed a list of questions that the AIIMS doctors had prepared for the doctors of Mumbai's Cooper hospital, who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy.
Here are the questions mentioned in the report:
What is your opinion about ligature mark alone? With mixing the internal examinations findings and inquest reports.
Please explain how you ruled out the possibility of ligature strangulation?
How could ligature mark be produced by a kurta, the alleged ligature material?
How this narrative of homicidal ligature strangulation which has been spread among public all over world can be resolved?
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14. The post mortem report had revealed that he died of asphyxiation due to hanging. According to reports, a team of 3 doctors had conducted the autopsy on Rajput. Initial reports suggested that the actor was suffering from depression for the past six months. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence.
While his death had initially been ruled a suicide, many had cried foul, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) eventually taking over the investigation. At present, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Bureau is also investigating.
