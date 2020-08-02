Sushant’s brother-in-law 'very disappointed with the path' Barkha Dutt chose; slams Susan Walker's interview

Therapist Susan Walker spoke to veteran journalist Barkha Dutt on Saturday and revealed her client, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s medical details. She said that the 'Kai Po Che' actor was suffering from depression, bipolar disorder and hypomania.

After Barkha Dutt shared the interview on the internet, several netizens called out the therapist for revealing Sushant's medical details in public domain. Meawnhile, Rajput's brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti questioned Susan Walker's diagnoses in his blog post and said "Barkha, Sushant is NOT the opportunity to spread awareness about mental health!".

He wrote, "Diagnosing mental disorders is an arduous task and diagnosing someone Bipolar (I or II) is even more so. Not only do you have to observe the person very closely, but you also have to observe them over long periods of time (it takes six years on average to diagnose after the onset of symptoms). Susan very conveniently diagnoses Sushant in less than two months (perhaps over a couple of appointments), with a life-changing diagnosis."

Shweta Singh Kirti's husband also questioned Rhea Chakraborty's role in the matter and spoke about the claims of the FIR registered against here. Vishal wrote, "I am not using any special information and I am quoting everything available in the public domain. The FIR claims that Sushant was perhaps given psychotropic drugs by Rhea (maybe even without his knowledge). Covert/Surreptitious medication is also perhaps illegal in the 21st century. There could be many explanations of this sudden onset of mental health issues in October/November of 2019. This could be a result of covert medication and withdrawal of psychotropic drugs (perhaps the covert medication stopped during their Europe trip in October 2019 [perhaps because of eating out mostly so no opportunity to covertly medicate him with food? or perhaps intentionally not medicating?], which led to withdrawal symptoms)."

"And then, he was perhaps taken to the psychotherapist under the pretext of care. Another surprising thing is that setting up appointments and being present at the appointments (both done by Rhea) could be a sign of keeping a tab on Sushant’s conversations with the psychotherapist and keeping evidence of mental health issues so that it can be used later for blackmail or to justify the firm control on his resources. If what was bothering him was Rhea’s gaslighting and blackmail, Sushant probably was not given that privacy to discuss," he added.

He concluded the blog by saying that he was disappointed in Barkha Dutt for the path she chose.