Sushant's brother-in-law claims the actor wanted to quit films in 2013 - here's what we know so far

Tanwar stated, “He told me he was totally satisfied on seeing his posters everywhere and he didn’t want to work in films anymore. I made him understand that in life, everyone has to do some work. After that he started working in films again.”

He added that in May 2020, Rajput told him again that he wasn’t feeling well and wanted to leave films and become a teacher and do farming instead. “I asked him to come to Delhi, but he could not because of the Covid situation,” Tanwar said in his statement.

According to Sushant and Priyanka’s chats on June 8 (the day his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty left him), the siblings are said to have talked about medications for anxiety and depression.

Priyanka sent a prescription to Sushant on WhatsApp and said that if he was unable to get the medicines as the prescription was from Delhi, he could say it was an online consultation.

The statement and revelations are contrary to the claims by Rajput’s father who accused Rhea of drugging his son. He has also stated that he wasn’t aware of Sushant being tensed or depressed.