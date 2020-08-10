'Sushant's body turned yellow, legs were bent': Actor's ambulance attendant tells news channel what he observed

Earlier it was reported that the ambulance driver was harassed by scores of people across the nation who accused him of strangling the actor to death. "The callers allege that when Sushant was brought into the ambulance, he was alive. And that we strangled him to death. You will also be killed, god will punish you, they tell us on phone," the driver told Mid-Day.

Last month, Kalina-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) ruled out any foul play in Sushant's death.

The Mumbai police, probing the case of alleged suicide by Rajput, have received his viscera sample report which came "negative", indicating no foul play in his death.

According to reports, the FSL's report states that there was no trace of any harmful or toxic chemicals and/or drugs in Rajput’s viscera samples. The samples, along with gadgets from Rajput's home, were collected the day after his death on June 14.

Police officials said that there was no trace of alcohol was found. While other tests of nails and stomach showed no struggle or poisoning.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report had stated that the actor, who was found hanging in his apartment, died due to asphyxia.