Sushant 'would keep sleeping under some medication': Bodyguard makes revelations about Rhea Chakraborty

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, his bodygaurd has made some explosive revelations during his interview with Republic TV. The bodyguard alleged that actress Rhea Chakraborty often sent him to get drugs for the 'Kai Po Che' from the pharmacy and Sushant allegedly kept sleeping under the influence of the medication.

In an exclusive interview, the bodyguard also told the media outlet that he had lost interaction with Sushant after Rhea Chakraborty came in. Talking about running errands to the chemist shop, he said, "He would keep sleeping under some medication. We lost interaction with him after Rhea ma'am came in. Before her, I had a regular relationship and interaction with SSR sir. When I would be sent to buy some medicines, the shopkeeper would ask me who's prescribed this. I would say it's written on it, I have no knowledge of medicines."

He also revealed that after the actor came back from his Europe trip, he was always in bed and was ill.

"As far as medicines go.. most of the time SSR would be asleep.. don't know about overdose.. After his trip to Europe, he came back ill, something went wrong.. he was always in bed.. previously always active.. would prepare for the Ironman triathlon.. swimming, running, gymming. He was like an iron man, he was so active," the late actor's bodyguard said.

For the unversed, although Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty remained tight-lipped about their relationship status in public, in October 2019, the two actors flew off to Paris for a getaway. While the duo didn't share pictures with each other from the trip, they both were captured posing at the same places.