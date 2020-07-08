Sushant Suicide: Soni Razdan tells Manoj Bajpayee, Apurva Asrani 'real issue is obfuscated by sound and fury'

Days after filmmaker Apurva Asrani and actor Manoj Bajpayee collectively called out film critic Rajeev Masand for his blind items maligning Sushant Singh Rajput; veteran star Soni Razdan has now responded to the same.

Asrani had written, "Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful 'blind item' experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but at least has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev's blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don't be selective."

Bajpayee quoted the same and added, “It is hypocrisy to selectively call out journalists who hurt innocent talents with slander. I am very upset to read the blind items by Rajeev Masand in your tweet & I support you in calling him out. But the effort to stop toxic people like KRK is genuine too. Let's stand united.”

Soni wrote,” What’s really bothering me in all this is the fact that the real issue - depression and mental illness - is now obfuscated by sound and fury. The point being that depression does not need a reason to engulf a person. It comes unbidden to the successful, the rich as much as anyone else. Think Robin Williams Kate Spade Anthony Bourdain and countless others. When you talk around the main issue you do a great disservice to all those who may be also suffering and think it’s due to external circumstances when in fact it’s due to an internal one that the person suffering cannot control.”