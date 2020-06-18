Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister reaches India, late actor's Asthi Visarjan to take place in Patna

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, in her recent Facebook post revealed that she has reached Patna, India. The actor's Asthi Visarjan (immersion of the ashes) will take place on Thursday.
In her Facebook post, she wrote, "Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell."
Earlier on Wednesday, Shweta paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother. Penning down an emotional post on Facebook, she also urged people to be kind and compassionate.
Her post reads, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.
Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart.
you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more....
Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."
"All my dear ones.... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!" she wrote.
Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was cremated in Mumbai on June 15.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)