Sushant Singh Rajput's 'The Fault in Our Stars' remake 'Dil Bechara' to release on May 8, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara ,which is a remake of Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars will releases on 8th May, 2020.
A source says," The film's release has been delayed due to various reasons. Now it seems the makers are not ready to release the film this year as there are hardly any suitable dates remained for them to release their film. So there is a possibility that they will release it next year."
The film is directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He had to stopped shooting for the film after being accused of sexual harassment by some aspiring actresses. However later he got a cleanchit and resumed work. Earlier there were also reports of Sushant making his newbie co-star Sanjana Sanghi uncomfortable. But Sanjana denied it.
After completing the film ,the makers had announced that they will release the film in November this year but it looks like that it won't be able to release it now.
Meanwhile if this film doesn't releases on November 29 Vidyut Jamwal's Commando 3 will have a solo release. It is said that Saif Ali Khan's film Jawani Janeman ,which was set to release on the same day ,might also get delayed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)