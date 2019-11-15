Sushant Singh Rajput's 'The Fault in Our Stars' remake 'Dil Bechara' to release on May 8, 2020

The film is directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He had to stopped shooting for the film after being accused of sexual harassment by some aspiring actresses. However later he got a cleanchit and resumed work. Earlier there were also reports of Sushant making his newbie co-star Sanjana Sanghi uncomfortable. But Sanjana denied it.

After completing the film ,the makers had announced that they will release the film in November this year but it looks like that it won't be able to release it now.

Meanwhile if this film doesn't releases on November 29 Vidyut Jamwal's Commando 3 will have a solo release. It is said that Saif Ali Khan's film Jawani Janeman ,which was set to release on the same day ,might also get delayed.