Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Karan Johar unlikely to be questioned by the police for this reason

The Mumbai police are currently probing all the possible angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and have recorded the statement of 35 people till now. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who got panned for being the 'flag bearer of nepotism' and making Sushant feel like an outsider, will reportedly not be questioned by the cops.

According to reports, Karan Johar will not be summoned by the police in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. He is unlikely to be questioned as none of the 35 people accused the filmmaker of harassing the 'Kai Po Che' actor.

Karan Johar came under fire after large number of netizens felt that Sushant Singh Rajput had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step. A criminal complaint was also filed against Karan Johar and 7 others regarding the death of the 'Kai Po Che' actor.