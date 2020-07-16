Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Karan Johar unlikely to be questioned by the police for this reason

The Mumbai police are currently probing all the possible angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and have recorded the statement of 35 people till now. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who got panned for being the 'flag bearer of nepotism' and making Sushant feel like an outsider, will reportedly not be questioned by the cops.
According to reports, Karan Johar will not be summoned by the police in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. He is unlikely to be questioned as none of the 35 people accused the filmmaker of harassing the 'Kai Po Che' actor.
Karan Johar came under fire after large number of netizens felt that Sushant Singh Rajput had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step. A criminal complaint was also filed against Karan Johar and 7 others regarding the death of the 'Kai Po Che' actor.
Reports also suggest that the cops are currently probing the late actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty's monetary spending. Reportedly, the police have found an evidence which states that the actress was spending his money. How much money has been soent is still unclear.
Official statement from the cops about the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is awaited.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. Reportedly, he was battling depression. According to police, it was deemed imperative to ascertain Rajput's behaviour and mental condition in the days, months leading to his suicide on June 14.
Till now, police have recorded statements of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Yash Raj Films' casting manager Shanoo Sharma and director Mukesh Chhabra to get a clearer picture regarding the late Sushant Singh Rajput's life as an actor in the film industry.
