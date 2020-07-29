Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case: Rhea Chakraborty hires Sanjay Dutt's criminal lawyer - who is Satish Maneshinde?

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case took a dramatic turn after his father K.K. Singh filed an FIR accusing the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five other people for abetment to suicide. In a new development, actress Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly hired noted lawyer Satish Maneshinde.
If the reports are anything to go by, Rhea Chakraborty's case will be handled by 'one of the most expensive lawyers in India' - Satish Maneshinde. Maneshinde reportedly singed the papers of Rhea Chakraborty's anticipatory bail on Tuesday and the lawyers will soon move to the sessions court.
Who is Satish Maneshinde?
Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who was appointed as a special public prosecutor in the Palghar lynching case, is a popular criminal lawyer who defended actor Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 blasts case. He was a part of Dutt's legal team, which included Farhana Shah, Karan Singh and grandson of octagenarian Delhi-based lawyer Rajendra Sing.
Dutt was convicted in 2006-2007 by a special court under the Arms Act and sentenced to six years which was later upheld by the Supreme Court but the sentence was reduced to five years.
In May 2013, Dutt surrendered to serve his sentence in Yerwada prison.
During the period of his incarceration, Dutt was granted furlough and parole on various occasions, and on February 25, 2016 he was released from jail after being granted early remission of 256 days.
Satish Maneshinde initially worked as a Junior of Senior counsel Ram Jethmalani, where he practiced civil and criminal law. He shot to fame after securing bail for Dutt and Salman Khan in 2002 drink-and-drive case. His high profile cases include Chhota Rajan’s wife Sujata Nikalje's case, bookie Shoban Mehta and he also represented controversy queen Rakhi Sawant in an alleged abetment to suicide case.
The report also states that Maneshinde had represented Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. however, Khan was represented by advocate Mahesh Bora and Hastimal Saraswat.
Meanwhile, Chakraborty admitted to being the late actor's girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah while pleading for a CBI probe into the matter.
"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG, Patna Central Zone, told reporters.
In his complaint, Sushant's father said, "While my son was doing extremely well in Bollywood till May 2019, a girl named Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and others got in touch with him so that she could use his contacts to make a career in the film industry."
"She along with her family members, namely Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty, started interfering in my son's life. They even forced him to move out of the house he was living in, saying that some paranormal activities were going on there which had a big time impact on my son's mind. They forced him to live in a resort near Mumbai airport," he said in his complaint.
He has also mentioned in the FIR that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to a few other bank accounts which were not linked with the late actor in any way.
He even accused Rhea and her family members of stealing Sushant's laptop, cash, jewellery, credit cards with PIN numbers etc. and threatening the late actor of making his medical rerports public.
Inputs from IANS.
