Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case: 3 things Shekhar Suman finds suspicious about late actor's death

Bollywood veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who's formed a forum to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recently flew to his hometown Patna to meet the late actor's bereaved family. Suman, who claims that there's 'more than what meets the eye', addressed a press conference and pointed out the 'missing links' in the suicide case.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. Reportedly, he was battling depression. Shekhar Suman is of the opinion that there is a mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. In his words, "there is more than meets the eye".
Here are 3 things he finds suspicious about Sushant Singh Rajput's death:
1. Absence of a suicide note
2. Misplacement of a duplicate key to the house
3. Change of SIM card by the actor '50 times in a month'
Shekhar Suman was addressing a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a day after he met Rajput's bereaved father at his residence here.
"I strongly believe that Sushant's death is not an open and shut case of suicide," asserted Suman who claimed to have closely followed the investigation trail and pointed towards "missing links" like absence of a suicide note and facts like misplacement of a duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor "50 times in a month".
However, Suman clarified that he was not insisting that the deceased actor's death was "not a case of suicide" but added that even if the 34-year-old had taken his own life, "those guilty of abetment must be identified and brought to justice".
The veteran actor has formed a forum to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the 'Kai po Che' actor's death. It is called #justiceforSushantforum.
Announcing the formation of his forum with a tweet, he wrote: "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support."
"It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye," the actor mentioned in a separate tweet.
Inputs from PTI.
