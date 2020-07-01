Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case: 3 things Shekhar Suman finds suspicious about late actor's death

Bollywood veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who's formed a forum to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recently flew to his hometown Patna to meet the late actor's bereaved family. Suman, who claims that there's 'more than what meets the eye', addressed a press conference and pointed out the 'missing links' in the suicide case.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. Reportedly, he was battling depression. Shekhar Suman is of the opinion that there is a mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. In his words, "there is more than meets the eye".

Here are 3 things he finds suspicious about Sushant Singh Rajput's death:

1. Absence of a suicide note

2. Misplacement of a duplicate key to the house

3. Change of SIM card by the actor '50 times in a month'

Shekhar Suman was addressing a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a day after he met Rajput's bereaved father at his residence here.

"I strongly believe that Sushant's death is not an open and shut case of suicide," asserted Suman who claimed to have closely followed the investigation trail and pointed towards "missing links" like absence of a suicide note and facts like misplacement of a duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor "50 times in a month".