Sushant Singh Rajput's sister wants CBI action against Rhea Chakraborty over alleged drug chat

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has called the alleged drug chat of Rhea Chakraborty a criminal offence and wants action to be taken against the actress.

Shweta took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked the CBI to take action against Rhea.

"This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat," wrote Shweta on her unverified Twitter account. She also shared the clip of a news report that declared: "Sushant was administered something without his knowledge. That ultimately led to his death: Sushant Singh's family lawyer".