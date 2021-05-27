Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reveals how she plans to pay homage to the actor on his first death anniversary

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday informed about her spiritual plans to pay homage to the late actor.

Taking to her social media handles, Shweta shared that she will be going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June to spend her brother’s 'one year of passing'. She said that she will cherish Sushant's sweet memories in silence.

Sharing a picture of the Kedarnath actor, Shweta wrote, "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence."

"Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on," she added.