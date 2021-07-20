Sushant Singh Rajput's sister responds to fan who said Ankita Lokhande is 'using' the late actor to be in news

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently hit back at a netizen who said that Ankita Lokhande is 'using' the late actor's name to gain publicity.

On Shweta's recent post, a fan commented: "Shweta Singh Kirti why do u support Ankit lokhnde b she hd been using Sushant n her fake affair vd him for her PR. In fact she is one partying vd most of the suspects involved in Annihilation OF SUSHANT."

Shweta Singh Kirti, who shares a good bond with Sushant ex-girlfriend Ankita, replied to the netizen by saying that the 'Manikarnika' actress has a kind heart.

She wrote, "Drdivya I really don’t know what the truth is....but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai."

"I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart," she added.

"I have full faith in the CBI and I am waiting for them to tell us the truth. I am praying to God everyday so that the truth comes out and I believe there is no bigger power than him. Have faith and stay strong," Shweta concluded