Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in a spot for giving actor banned psychotropic medicines, using a forged prescription

Mumbai: Observing that there was some 'prima facie' material against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, the Bombay High Court on Monday refused to quash the FIR registered against her. She was booked for having forged a prescription and administering banned psychotropic drugs to her brother.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik, however, quashed the FIR against Meethu Singh, another sister of the actor.

"There is some prima facie material on record. Thus, the FIR against Priyanka stands. However, the one against Meethu deserves to be quashed," the bench said while pronouncing their judgment.

The bench has ordered the prosecution to proceed against Priyanka and the Delhi-based Dr Tarun Kumar in the case.

The detailed copy of the judgment is yet to be made available.

Notably, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against the Singh sisters on a complaint filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of the late actor.

In her complaint, Rhea had claimed that Priyanka, along with Dr Kumar, had forged a prescription and even administered banned psychotropic drugs to Sushant. She claimed that consumption of these banned medicines may have been one of the reasons for the actor's death.

In their defence, the Singh sisters, had argued through senior counsel Vikas Singh that they were being falsely implicated in the case. They argued that the prescription was genuine, having been issued after a tele-consultation. They also accused the city police of vendetta.

Mumbai Police had argued that it had no vendetta against the two sisters and had probed the case only after receiving a formal complaint from Rhea.

Meanwhile, reacting to the verdict, Rhea's advocate Satish Maneshinde said, "We are satisfied with the verdict. It appears ultimately my client's cry for justice and truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate."