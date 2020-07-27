Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike-starrer not a biopic of late actor: Director

TikTok sensation Sachin Tiwari, lookalike of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, stars in a film with a title shouting out the words Suicide and Murder. A section of fans, media and film industry watchers were naturally quick to infer that the film in question is a biopic of Sushant.

Director Shamik Maulik of the film "Suicide Or Murder", however, hastens to quash such ideas. The film is neither a biopic, nor does it deal with Sushant's untimely and tragic death, he insists.

"This is not a biopic. The film is about how young men and women from small towns come to Mumbai with a lot of dreams. They also taste success, and when they are about to reach where they wanted to, suddenly they find other forces stopping them, because those people don't want to lose their position at the top," Shamik told IANS.

While Sachin plays the lead, right now the casting process is on for the rest of the characters, informs the director.

But why pick such a title for a film starring Sushant's lookalike? "There are some situations where you have been forced to kill yourself. Not that somebody has killed you, but the situation is such that you are depressed and you kill yourself," explained Maulik.