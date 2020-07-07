Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' trailer beats 'Avengers: Endgame'; find out how

Ahead of its OTT releases, the trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released on Monday. The trailer has earned more likes than any other movie trailer did in 24 hours and even left Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' behind.

While Avengers' first and second trailers have 3.2 and 2.9 million likes respectively, the trailer video of Sushant Singh Rajput's film raked in over 22 million views within just 18 hours of its release and has received over 4.9 million likes.