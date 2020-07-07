Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' trailer beats 'Avengers: Endgame'; find out how

Ahead of its OTT releases, the trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released on Monday. The trailer has earned more likes than any other movie trailer did in 24 hours and even left Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' behind.
While Avengers' first and second trailers have 3.2 and 2.9 million likes respectively, the trailer video of Sushant Singh Rajput's film raked in over 22 million views within just 18 hours of its release and has received over 4.9 million likes.
With the trailer release, 'Dil Bechara' trended on social media platforms as fans poured love for the departed actor. Adapted from the famous John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' the film will release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. t
The heartwarming trailer has several power-packed dialogues that beautifully defines love and life. Fans of the late actor were seen going gaga over a particular scene from the trailer where Rajput delivers an important message about living the life to the fullest.
"Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain," Rajput delivers the dialogue right in the middle of the trailer.
