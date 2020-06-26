Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram still active, being tampered with: Actress Roopa Ganguly demands CBI probe

Veteran actress and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has made a shocking allegation that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account is being operated by someone.

Roopa has further alleged that posts are being deleted from the late actor's account in an attempt to tamper with evidence.

Roopa Ganguly made these allegations in a video shared on Twitter, where she speaks in Hindi. "Nobody knows what is being added and what is being deleted. How come somebody is operating his account? Is it the Police or somebody else? How is it that his Instagram account is being operated now?" she asked.