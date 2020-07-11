Sushant Singh Rajput's hometown in Bihar names a road after the late actor as a tribute; watch video

As Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans try to come to terms with his loss, his hometown - Purnea in Bihar - paid a tribute to him by renaming a road after the late actor. A viral video on the internet shows the road that has been renamed after the 'Kai Po Che' actor.
Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 morning by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked. As a tribute to the actor, Bihar's Purnea has renamed a street after his name. In a conversation with Live Hindustan, Mayor Savita Devi said that Sushant was a celebrated actor who cannot be forgotten easily. She said that as a mark of respect to him, a roundabout is being named after him. The road which goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk has reportedly been named as Sushant Singh Rajput chowk.
A viral video shows the unveiling of the new name. Check out the video here:
Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career with television after dropping out from Delhi Technological University in the early 2000s. He was one of the few talents to have made a successful transition to movies.
The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with "Kai Po Che!". In past seven years, he had featured in a number of hits including blockbusters Neeraj Pandey's "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Chhichhore" by Nitesh Tiwari.
Tiwari's 2019 hit was Rajput's last theatrical release.
'Dil Bechara', which is the actor's last movie he shot for, will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on July 24.