Sushant Singh Rajput's hometown in Bihar names a road after the late actor as a tribute; watch video

As Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans try to come to terms with his loss, his hometown - Purnea in Bihar - paid a tribute to him by renaming a road after the late actor. A viral video on the internet shows the road that has been renamed after the 'Kai Po Che' actor.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 morning by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked. As a tribute to the actor, Bihar's Purnea has renamed a street after his name. In a conversation with Live Hindustan, Mayor Savita Devi said that Sushant was a celebrated actor who cannot be forgotten easily. She said that as a mark of respect to him, a roundabout is being named after him. The road which goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk has reportedly been named as Sushant Singh Rajput chowk.

A viral video shows the unveiling of the new name. Check out the video here: