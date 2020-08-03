Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Dipesh appears before Bihar police; Siddharth Pithani next

One of the two friends of actor Sushant Singh Rajput appeared before Bihar Police while the another one has also contacted with the police after they received notices under Section 160 of the CrPC.

Bihar Police had sent notices to Sushant's friends -- Dipesh and Siddharth Pithani -- in connection with the actor's alleged suicide case.

After this, Dipesh appeared before the police on Sunday night, while Siddharth has also made a contact.

Patna Range IGP Sanjay Singh told IANS on Monday that both were sent notices under section 160 of CrPC on Sunday and were asked to sit face-to-face and record the statement. Dipesh appeared before the police at night but Siddharth is yet to arrive.

He said that in any case, Siddharth will also have to come before the police and if he does not come, further action will be taken.

It is said that Siddharth was the first to see Sushant's dead body as he was living with the actor.