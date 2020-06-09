Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager commits suicide by jumping off from the 14th floor of her Mumbai residence

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma’s manager Disha Salian committed suicide at her Mumbai residence. She reportedly jumped off from the 14th floor of her building in Malad.
According to India Forums, Disha was with her fiancé. She was rushed to a hospital in Borivali, where she was pronounced dead.
Disha has also managed other entertainment personalities like comedian Bharti Singh and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Further details awaited.
