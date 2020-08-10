Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani joins ED probe

Siddharth Pithani, who was late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate, on Monday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was questioned in connection with a money laundering case.

Pithani, who was earlier questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with the death of the 34-year-old actor, arrived at the ED office here around 2 p.m.

The ED source said that the agency will record Pithani's statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Pithani is the sixth person to join the ED probe.

The source said that Pithani, who is an IT professional, will be questioned about the financial status of Sushant and events leading up to his death.

Earlier in the day, Sushant's live-in partner and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit arrived at the ED office for questioning.

Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi also arrived at the ED office for questioning for the second time on Monday.

The ED has earlier questioned Rhea on Friday for over eight hours, her brother Showik was also questioned on Friday and Saturday for long hours.

Rhea's Chartered Accountant (CA) Ritesh Shah on Friday and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have also been questioned in connection with the case.

The ED has also questioned Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar in connection with the case last week.

The ED on July 31, registered the case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh, who alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's Kotak Mahindra Bank account holding Rs 17 crore.

The financial probe registered the case under the PMLA against Rhea and her family members on the basis of Singh's complaint submitted at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

Sushant and Rhea were said to be in a live-in relationship before the actor's death on June 14 at his Bandra flat, where he was apparently found hanging.

Sushant's father has accused Rhea of taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. They said she kept him away from the family.

The case was transferred to the CBI from the state police on August 7.