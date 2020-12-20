Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh's pic from hospital goes viral, 'SSR-ians' wish speedy recovery

After the post garnered attention on social media, several fans took to the comments section to wish KK Singh a speedy recovery.

A user wrote, "Wishing uncle a speedy recovery.. Offcourse it's been 6 months already ! First he lost his young son and now is waiting eagerly for CBI to give him at least his Undue Justice! I trust our Law enforcement agencies and believe in their Righteousness!"

"Sending all the healing vibes to him always & forever. The energy of entire universe is going to him now. More and more power to him always," read a comment.

Another wrote, "Uncle ji pls take care of yourself. Praying for your speedy recovery.. And don't worry your extended family children (SSR'IANS) are always there for you.. We are with you"

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Shortly after Sushant died, KK Singh on behalf of the late actor's family, had filed an FIR in Patna charging Sushant's girlfriend Rhea and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

An official statement about the case is still awaited from the central agencies.