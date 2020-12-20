Sushant Singh Rajput's fans lash out at Ankita Lokhande for inviting Sandeep Ssingh to her birthday party

TV actress Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday and the videos of the bash are currently going viral on social media. The party was attended by Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain and other actors including Rashami Desai and Aparna Dixit. However, what has raised the eyebrows of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans is that producer Sandeep Ssingh was also a part of the celebrations.

In one of the videos, the Bollywood producer is seen chatting with Ankita Lokahande's fiancé Vicky Jain.

Check it out here: