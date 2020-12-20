Sushant Singh Rajput's fans lash out at Ankita Lokhande for inviting Sandeep Ssingh to her birthday party

TV actress Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday and the videos of the bash are currently going viral on social media. The party was attended by Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain and other actors including Rashami Desai and Aparna Dixit. However, what has raised the eyebrows of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans is that producer Sandeep Ssingh was also a part of the celebrations.
In one of the videos, the Bollywood producer is seen chatting with Ankita Lokahande's fiancé Vicky Jain.
Check it out here:
The video, which went viral on social, didn't go down well with SSR's fans and several netizens took to Twitter to slam the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress.
Accusing her of lying, a user wrote, "First Ankita lied on national T.V in interview with Arnab she said that she doesn't know who is Disha... And now the accused Sandeep Singh at her birthday party & enjoying. How much she has hidden from us. And it is our right to ask questions. We need answer @anky1912."
"Ankita Lokhande partying on her birthday and she invited Sandeep Singh. So all that drama on Republic was just to send Rhea to jail. How disgusting people are," another user tweeted.
Check out the tweets here:
For those unversed, after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, while many pointed fingers at people from the film industry, one particular individual went from being a close friend of Sushant's to a person of interest.
Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh had reportedly been one of the first people to reach the late actor's residence after hearing the news of his death. Soon after, he was also photographed with the actor's sister as they took care of hospital formalities and conducted his last rites. Since then however, many claim that things might not be quite as Ssingh had painted.
Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Rajput's family, claimed that nobody from the family knew really knew Sandip Ssingh. Many on Twitter have wondered why he has not been questioned by official.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that he had been getting "requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Ssingh, who made PM Modi's biopic and BJP regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs".
