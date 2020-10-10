Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to reports on ED not finding 'suspicious activity’ in late actor’s finance

The Enforcement Directorate probing the money laundering case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has 'not found any suspicious activity' in the late Bollywood actor's finances, claimed a recent news reports. Reacting to the same, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that his chartered accountant was changed.

After a Mumbai Mirror report quoted an ED source saying as, "so far nothing suspicious or irregular has been found in the ED probe into [Rajput’s] finances", Vikas Singh told the outlet, "Yes, Sushant’s family was not aware about his finances. That is because the family never interfered with his finances or tried to control him. The ED’s investigation is on and the findings will be known once the probe is over."

"We had shared our concerns with the investigating agencies and asked for a probe into whether some part of his funds went to the accused. His chartered accountant was changed and one of his sisters, Priyanka, was edged out of his life," he added.

The ED took over the money laundering probe on July 31 after Sushant's father K.K. Singh in his complaint to Bihar Police on July 25, alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's Kotak Mahindra Bank account. A case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members on July 31.