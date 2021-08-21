Sushant Singh Rajput's Facebook profile picture mysteriously changed; netizens say, 'why are they playing with our emotions'

Advertisement

Months after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, his Facebook profile picture has been mysteriously changed.

While the frame is the same as 2018, it was updated once again on August 18, 2021.

The actors Facebook page boasts more than 5.4 million followers. Scores of fans were left shocked and amused at the sudden update.

One user wrote, "My heart is about to break into pieces."

“Who the hell is this y are they playing with our emotions,” added another.

One user commented, “At least we know heaven has internet.”

Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still probing the case of the actor's death from all angles and no closure report has been filed yet.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14 last year. The CBI took over the probe on the recommendation of the Bihar government on a complaint filed by the late actor's father.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the alleged financial irregularities and the drugs angle related to the case.

Last month, the Delhi High Court denied a stay on the movie 'Nyay The Justice' based on Sushant's case.

'Nyay The Justice' is written and directed by Dilip Gulati, produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma.

The film stars Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles, Aman Verma as ED chief, Asrani as Mahinder Singh's Father, Shakti Kapoor as NCB Chief, Kiran Kumar as Advocate of Mahinder's father, Anant Jog as Mumbai Police Commissioner, Anwar Fatehan as Bihar Police Commissioner, Sudha Chandran as CBI chief and other actors in pivotal roles.

The film will release once the theatres are reopened.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 09:31 AM IST