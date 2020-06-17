Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Rohini Iyer pens down an emotional tribute for her 'Mozart'

As Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death stirred a debate over social media, his close friend and ex-manager Rohini Iyer on Wednesday penned down an emotional note urging people to celebrate his life and talent instead of giving opinions on the late actor.

Iyer complemented the note with throwback pictures of herself with the departed actor.

"If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make. Celebrate his work. He put his heart and soul into his craft, he was bothered more about research than makeup" she wrote.

"He was about quality, not vanity. He was a bright star. That's why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance. He thrived for excellence, mediocrity affected him. He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big-ticket films that he didn't believe in," she added.

Iyer further went on to talk very highly of Rajput and stated how he would turn down big opportunities if it doesn't excite him.

"He didn't take calls of the high and mighty if he didn't want to. He didn't care about money, I've seen him return paychecks worth crores. If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing, he would," the ex-manager said.

"He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way. Cos frankly my dear he didn't give a damn. He was my best friend, my special son. He was my Mozart," she added.