Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge is now with late actor's family in Patna

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very fond of his dog, Fudge, and after his death many of his fans were wondering what happened to the pet.

Fudge is in good care, living with the late actor's family in Patna.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture of Fudge with their father, KK Singh, on her verified Instagram account. She captioned the snapshot: "Dad with Fudge."